John Candy: A Heartfelt Tribute at TIFF 50
Colin Hanks and Ryan Reynolds' documentary 'John Candy: I Like Me' will open TIFF's 50th edition on September 4. Celebrating the Toronto-born comedian's iconic career and personal battles, the film highlights his enduring humor and relatability, debuting on Prime Video in the fall.
The documentary 'John Candy: I Like Me' directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, is set to inaugurate the 50th Toronto International Film Festival. Scheduled for a September 4 screening at Roy Thomson Hall, the film celebrates the enduring legacy of Toronto-born comedian John Candy.
Candy, known for his roles in 'SCTV', 'Spaceballs', and 'Uncle Buck', gained fame as a versatile actor before his untimely death at age 43 in 1994. Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF, emphasized the comedian's global impact and local roots, highlighting the documentary's heartfelt tribute to his life and career.
Aimed at exploring Candy's life as a son, husband, father, and comedian, the documentary is supported by Amazon MGM and will release on Prime Video. Co-producers Hanks and Reynolds stressed Candy's relatability and profound influence, honored to showcase his story starting from his hometown of Toronto. The festival runs from September 4 to 14.
