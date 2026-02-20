Controversy Erupts Over Vulgar Comedy at Shivratri Fair
A comedy performance at the International Shivratri Fair sparked controversy, with allegations of vulgarity and double-meaning jokes. Complaints were filed against the comedian, calling for legal action and a ban on future performances. Community members expressed concerns about the impact on the fair's reputation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandi | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:18 IST
- Country:
- India
A comedy performance during the International Shivratri Fair's third cultural night has faced backlash from social groups and viewers for being vulgar and inappropriate.
Allegations were leveled against Harvansh Arora for delivering double-meaning jokes in front of a family audience, leading to complaints demanding legal action.
Community members worry the incident tarnishes the fair's image. Authorities have received complaints but remained unavailable for comment, as investigations proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shivratri
- fair
- vulgar
- comedy
- performance
- complaints
- controversy
- legal action
- artist
- banned
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Tirupati Laddu Ghee: Andhra Appoints One-Man Committee
Activist's Arrest Sparks Controversy in Karnataka Administration
Social Activist's Arrest Sparks Controversy in KAS Allegation Scandal
Controversy Unfolds at AI Impact Summit: Protests and Political Accusations
Electoral Controversy Erupts in West Bengal: Allegations Against the Chief Electoral Officer