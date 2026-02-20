Controversy Erupts Over Vulgar Comedy at Shivratri Fair

A comedy performance during the International Shivratri Fair's third cultural night has faced backlash from social groups and viewers for being vulgar and inappropriate.

Allegations were leveled against Harvansh Arora for delivering double-meaning jokes in front of a family audience, leading to complaints demanding legal action.

Community members worry the incident tarnishes the fair's image. Authorities have received complaints but remained unavailable for comment, as investigations proceed.

