Cologne's Historic Evacuation: Unexploded WWII Bombs Defused

An extraordinary scene unfolded in Cologne on Wednesday as the city executed its largest evacuation since World War II, triggered by the discovery of three unexploded US bombs in the city center. The bombs, unearthed during road construction preparations, spurred the removal of over 20,000 residents.

The successful defusing operation showcased the remnants of past conflicts still affecting modern Germany. While such unexploded bombs are not uncommon, the significance of this find was amplified by its proximity to Cologne's historic center and the sweeping evacuations it necessitated.

The operation caused temporary disruptions across significant parts of the city. Both residences and public infrastructure, including several schools, a hospital, museums, and crossing bridges on the Rhine River, were secured. City officials noted a brief delay due to a resident's initial refusal to vacate.