Cologne's Historic Evacuation: Unexploded WWII Bombs Defused
Cologne witnessed a massive evacuation, the largest since World War II, as experts defused three unexploded US bombs. The discovery prompted the evacuation of over 20,000 residents. This highlighted the ongoing issue of finding wartime bombs in Germany. Key infrastructure, including bridges and stations, was temporarily closed.
An extraordinary scene unfolded in Cologne on Wednesday as the city executed its largest evacuation since World War II, triggered by the discovery of three unexploded US bombs in the city center. The bombs, unearthed during road construction preparations, spurred the removal of over 20,000 residents.
The successful defusing operation showcased the remnants of past conflicts still affecting modern Germany. While such unexploded bombs are not uncommon, the significance of this find was amplified by its proximity to Cologne's historic center and the sweeping evacuations it necessitated.
The operation caused temporary disruptions across significant parts of the city. Both residences and public infrastructure, including several schools, a hospital, museums, and crossing bridges on the Rhine River, were secured. City officials noted a brief delay due to a resident's initial refusal to vacate.
