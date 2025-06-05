Left Menu

Seoul's Culinary Star: Edward Lee's Solo Journey Through the City's Flavors

The Seoul Tourism Organization collaborates with Chef Edward Lee for a global campaign promoting Seoul's culinary and travel experiences. Videos on VisitSeoul TV feature Lee exploring Seoul's food and solo travel routes, enhancing Seoul's global appeal through platforms like NBCUniversal to boost international tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The Seoul Tourism Organization is launching a global promotional campaign starring Chef Edward Lee, who serves as Seoul's Honorary Ambassador. The series kicks off with the premiere of 'Seoul Table for One' on the official tourism YouTube channel, showcasing Lee's exploration of Seoul's diverse culinary scene.

Edward Lee, known for appearances on Bravo's 'Top Chef' and Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars,' embarks on a gastronomic journey through Seoul. He introduces audiences to local eateries, bustling markets like Noryangjin and Gwangjang, and Seoul's vibrant street food culture.

The campaign, in partnership with NBCUniversal, aims to broaden Seoul's global reach. The second video installment, 'Solo in Seoul,' highlights unique travel experiences, with breathtaking views and attractions, set for release on June 11th. This initiative seeks to draw international travelers, enhancing Seoul's global tourism profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

