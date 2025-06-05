Seoul's Culinary Star: Edward Lee's Solo Journey Through the City's Flavors
The Seoul Tourism Organization collaborates with Chef Edward Lee for a global campaign promoting Seoul's culinary and travel experiences. Videos on VisitSeoul TV feature Lee exploring Seoul's food and solo travel routes, enhancing Seoul's global appeal through platforms like NBCUniversal to boost international tourism.
- Country:
- South Korea
The Seoul Tourism Organization is launching a global promotional campaign starring Chef Edward Lee, who serves as Seoul's Honorary Ambassador. The series kicks off with the premiere of 'Seoul Table for One' on the official tourism YouTube channel, showcasing Lee's exploration of Seoul's diverse culinary scene.
Edward Lee, known for appearances on Bravo's 'Top Chef' and Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars,' embarks on a gastronomic journey through Seoul. He introduces audiences to local eateries, bustling markets like Noryangjin and Gwangjang, and Seoul's vibrant street food culture.
The campaign, in partnership with NBCUniversal, aims to broaden Seoul's global reach. The second video installment, 'Solo in Seoul,' highlights unique travel experiences, with breathtaking views and attractions, set for release on June 11th. This initiative seeks to draw international travelers, enhancing Seoul's global tourism profile.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Seoul
- Edward Lee
- Tourism
- Culinary
- Travel
- Campaign
- VisitSeoul TV
- Food Scene
- NBCUniversal
- International
ALSO READ
Kissflow Accelerates Recognition: Campaign Awards CXOs with BMW Bike
IndiGo Flies High with Record Profit Amid Booming Air Travel Demand
Agoda Celebrates 20 Years of Global Travel Innovation
IndiGo Soars: Record Profits Amid Surge in Air Travel Demand
Sarovar Hotels Launches Consumer-Centric Campaign: 'Book Now, Pay Later'