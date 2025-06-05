Seoul's Culinary Star: Edward Lee's Solo Journey Through the City's Flavors

The Seoul Tourism Organization is launching a global promotional campaign starring Chef Edward Lee, who serves as Seoul's Honorary Ambassador. The series kicks off with the premiere of 'Seoul Table for One' on the official tourism YouTube channel, showcasing Lee's exploration of Seoul's diverse culinary scene.

Edward Lee, known for appearances on Bravo's 'Top Chef' and Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars,' embarks on a gastronomic journey through Seoul. He introduces audiences to local eateries, bustling markets like Noryangjin and Gwangjang, and Seoul's vibrant street food culture.

The campaign, in partnership with NBCUniversal, aims to broaden Seoul's global reach. The second video installment, 'Solo in Seoul,' highlights unique travel experiences, with breathtaking views and attractions, set for release on June 11th. This initiative seeks to draw international travelers, enhancing Seoul's global tourism profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)