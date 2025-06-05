Bhaderwah's Blossoming Future: The Purple Revolution
Bhaderwah, a hilly town in Jammu, is witnessing a significant economic and cultural transformation, dubbed the 'Purple Revolution', due to lavender cultivation. Sparked by the Aroma Mission, lavender farming has replaced traditional crops, offering increased income and new opportunities, particularly for women and young entrepreneurs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhaderwah | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Bhaderwah, a serene hilly town in Jammu, is experiencing a vibrant transformation, becoming known as the 'Lavender Capital of India'.
The introduction of lavender farming has sparked an economic revival, replacing traditional crops such as maize and attracting youth and entrepreneurs back to the town.
Supported by the CSIR-Aroma Mission, this 'Purple Revolution' has significantly boosted local incomes through value-added products, while rejuvenating cultural practices and creating new employment opportunities, especially for women.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
From Lions to Honey: India's Wildlife and Entrepreneurship Flourish
VP Dhankhar Advocates Direct Aid and Agri-Entrepreneurship for Farmer Prosperity
BJP Prepares for PM Modi's 'Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan' in Bhopal
Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University's Expansive Admission Drive for 2025-26
Suarez and Messi: Pitch Partners Turn Soccer Entrepreneurs