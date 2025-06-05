Bhaderwah's Blossoming Future: The Purple Revolution

Bhaderwah, a serene hilly town in Jammu, is experiencing a vibrant transformation, becoming known as the 'Lavender Capital of India'.

The introduction of lavender farming has sparked an economic revival, replacing traditional crops such as maize and attracting youth and entrepreneurs back to the town.

Supported by the CSIR-Aroma Mission, this 'Purple Revolution' has significantly boosted local incomes through value-added products, while rejuvenating cultural practices and creating new employment opportunities, especially for women.