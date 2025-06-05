NamAIste: Revolutionizing Hospitality with AI-Driven Insights
NamAIste, the world's first generative AI-powered knowledge engine for the hospitality industry, offers precise answers to hospitality-related queries. Launched by IIHM and Entiovi Technologies, it enhances learning and decision-making, providing data curated from hospitality institutions worldwide and distinguishing itself from generic AI platforms.
- Country:
- India
Introducing a breakthrough in hospitality intelligence, 'NamAIste' is set to change the way industry queries are answered. This AI-powered knowledge engine claims to provide accurate responses within seconds, focusing exclusively on the hospitality sector.
Unveiled by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) and Entiovi Technologies in Kolkata, 'NamAIste' aims to empower learning and innovation across the hospitality field. It promises to streamline business processes by reducing task completion times significantly.
Growingly distinct from other AI models, 'NamAIste' relies on data curated from global hospitality institutions, showcasing its commitment to offering precise and authentic information tailored to professional needs. Access currently remains limited to key industry stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Innovative Climb: British Team Scales Everest with Xenon Boost
Driving Scientific Excellence: NUCSER's Innovative Education Approach
Innovative Fusion: MSI's Groundbreaking Showcase at the 2025 Computer Show
Ingenuity Ignites at Technovate-2025: Amity Students Shine with Innovative Projects
Kolkata Metro Enhances Commuter Experience with Innovative Amenities