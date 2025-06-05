Thane's Environment Day: Celebrations and Controversies
World Environment Day in Thane saw contrasting events: a plantation drive by the Bharatiya Janata Party, while the Shramjivi Sanghatana withdrew from a bamboo initiative due to unfulfilled land title promises by the government. The BJP's initiative at Kamgar Hospital celebrates Emergency's 50th anniversary.
World Environment Day in Thane was marked by diverse events on Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party led a sapling plantation drive, part of their 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' programme, held at Kamgar Hospital. The initiative, which will continue until August 15, also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.
However, contrasting sentiments emerged as the Shramjivi Sanghatana, a tribal welfare organization, announced its withdrawal from a bamboo plantation drive. This decision comes in response to the Maharashtra government's delay in providing land titles under the Forest Rights Act. Despite claims being approved nine months ago, over 9,400 individuals remain without rightful documentation.
The organization's spokesperson, Pramod Pawar, emphasized their disappointment, stating no final clearance had been given, prompting their withdrawal from both Thane and Palghar districts. This highlights ongoing challenges and unfulfilled promises in the region's environmental and tribal welfare initiatives.
