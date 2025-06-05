Left Menu

Reviving Yamuna: Delhi's Youth Mobilized for River Cleanup

Delhi's leaders emphasize the importance of educating youth about Yamuna river cleaning. At the 'Yamunotsav' event, officials stated that student awareness is key to rejuvenating the river. The event highlighted the cultural and civic duty to conserve the Yamuna, urging multi-party political participation.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has highlighted the need to educate the youth about cleaning the Yamuna river, underscoring its importance at a recent event. Speaking at 'Yamunotsav,' organized by Yamuna Sansad, Sood stressed that awareness in schools and colleges is vital for this cause.

Echoing Sood's sentiments, Water Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized that nurturing the Yamuna floodplains is akin to preserving Delhi's cultural and traditional values. He emphasized that the river's rejuvenation should be seen as a collective responsibility, not just of the government but of every citizen.

The program also included speeches from Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and MLA Raj Kumar Bhatia, who urged for a social movement to drive the Yamuna cleanup efforts, stressing the need for cross-party collaboration and public engagement in combating pollution and promoting riverbank development.

