Controversy Erupts Over Bharat Mata Portrait at Kerala Event

The Raj Bhavan in Kerala became a battleground of ideological clashes during a World Environment Day event on Thursday, owing to the display of a Bharat Mata portrait closely linked with RSS shakhas. The state government, led by Agriculture Minister P Prasad, boycotted the event citing the constitutional impropriety of using an image associated with the RSS. In defiance, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar declared no compromise would be made on Bharat Mata's portrayal.

Despite the Raj Bhavan's decision to continue with the event, the state held a separate World Environment Day celebration at the Secretariat, highlighting the simmering political tension. Prasad condemned the last-minute addition of the portrait tribute as a breach of the initial agenda and accused the Raj Bhavan of contravening the principles of a constitutional office.

The incident drew sharp reactions from various political figures. While the Bharatiya Vichara Kendram supported the Governor's stance, the ruling CPI(M) and Congress criticised it, questioning the symbol's presence and its representation in a constitutional setting. The debate underscored broader questions about the appropriateness of politically charged symbols within state institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)