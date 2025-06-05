Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Bharat Mata Portrait at Kerala Event

The presence of a Bharat Mata portrait at a World Environment Day event at Kerala's Raj Bhavan sparked controversy, leading to a boycott by the state government. Governor Arlekar insisted on maintaining the portrait, while state officials, citing constitutional norms, held a separate event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:06 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Bharat Mata Portrait at Kerala Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Raj Bhavan in Kerala became a battleground of ideological clashes during a World Environment Day event on Thursday, owing to the display of a Bharat Mata portrait closely linked with RSS shakhas. The state government, led by Agriculture Minister P Prasad, boycotted the event citing the constitutional impropriety of using an image associated with the RSS. In defiance, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar declared no compromise would be made on Bharat Mata's portrayal.

Despite the Raj Bhavan's decision to continue with the event, the state held a separate World Environment Day celebration at the Secretariat, highlighting the simmering political tension. Prasad condemned the last-minute addition of the portrait tribute as a breach of the initial agenda and accused the Raj Bhavan of contravening the principles of a constitutional office.

The incident drew sharp reactions from various political figures. While the Bharatiya Vichara Kendram supported the Governor's stance, the ruling CPI(M) and Congress criticised it, questioning the symbol's presence and its representation in a constitutional setting. The debate underscored broader questions about the appropriateness of politically charged symbols within state institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025