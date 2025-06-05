Chaos in Pune: RCB's Victory Celebrations Lead to Arrests

Chaos erupted in Pune as around 40 individuals were booked for causing a public disturbance by setting off firecrackers. The celebrations followed the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) securing their first IPL championship.

The incidents took place at Namdar Gopal Krishna Gokhale Chowk, popularly known as Goodluck Chowk, following the cricket match on June 3, according to local police sources.

The charged offenders face consequences under the Maharashtra Police Act for disrupting public transport and creating public nuisance. Authorities are examining CCTV recordings to identify further culprits involved in the disorderly celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)