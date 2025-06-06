Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Selfie Spot Stirring Patriotism and Controversy

The Moradabad Municipal Corporation established a selfie point themed on Operation Sindoor to promote patriotism among the youth. Controversy arose as three youths alleged corruption by security guards at the site. Operation Sindoor commemorates India's response to a terror attack in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 06-06-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 08:19 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Selfie Spot Stirring Patriotism and Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Moradabad Municipal Corporation has unveiled a new selfie point at Peelikothi Square, themed on Operation Sindoor, with the aim of fostering patriotism among particularly the younger generation.

Featuring prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the installation quickly became a center of controversy following claims by three youths who alleged maltreatment by security personnel.

This patriotic initiative celebrates India's response to a recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, where Operation Sindoor was launched against threats from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, an episode that saw families naming newborns as Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025