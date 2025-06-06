Operation Sindoor: A Selfie Spot Stirring Patriotism and Controversy
The Moradabad Municipal Corporation established a selfie point themed on Operation Sindoor to promote patriotism among the youth. Controversy arose as three youths alleged corruption by security guards at the site. Operation Sindoor commemorates India's response to a terror attack in Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
The Moradabad Municipal Corporation has unveiled a new selfie point at Peelikothi Square, themed on Operation Sindoor, with the aim of fostering patriotism among particularly the younger generation.
Featuring prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the installation quickly became a center of controversy following claims by three youths who alleged maltreatment by security personnel.
This patriotic initiative celebrates India's response to a recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, where Operation Sindoor was launched against threats from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, an episode that saw families naming newborns as Sindoor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
