Cantonese Opera: Trump Takes Center Stage
A Cantonese opera inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump, entitled 'Trump, The Twins President', blends traditional art with contemporary events. Performed in Hong Kong, the comedy features a Trump-Zelenskiy duel, drawing laughter and applause. The opera offers a unique mix of political satire and Chinese performance art.
A unique Cantonese opera performance, titled 'Trump, The Twins President', wove political satire into traditional art in Hong Kong's Xiqu Theatre. It featured a comedic clash between a Trump double in a blond wig and a faux Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, complete with a water gun showdown.
Originally debuting in 2019, this sold-out show was penned by Feng Shui master-turned-playwright Edward Li, and coincided with an important call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The opera blends martial arts, singing, and costume drama to portray a fictional world where Trump's twin, Chuan Pu, must step in during Trump's alien abduction.
Aside from its entertainment value, the opera comments on U.S.-China relations, with Cantonese opera veteran Lung Koon-tin emphasizing Sino–U.S. friendship. Young audience members, such as 28-year-old Thomas Lo, found the modern twist engaging, saying the performance offered both fun and reflection on global politics.
