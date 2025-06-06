Left Menu

Cantonese Opera: Trump Takes Center Stage

A Cantonese opera inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump, entitled 'Trump, The Twins President', blends traditional art with contemporary events. Performed in Hong Kong, the comedy features a Trump-Zelenskiy duel, drawing laughter and applause. The opera offers a unique mix of political satire and Chinese performance art.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:31 IST
Cantonese Opera: Trump Takes Center Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A unique Cantonese opera performance, titled 'Trump, The Twins President', wove political satire into traditional art in Hong Kong's Xiqu Theatre. It featured a comedic clash between a Trump double in a blond wig and a faux Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, complete with a water gun showdown.

Originally debuting in 2019, this sold-out show was penned by Feng Shui master-turned-playwright Edward Li, and coincided with an important call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The opera blends martial arts, singing, and costume drama to portray a fictional world where Trump's twin, Chuan Pu, must step in during Trump's alien abduction.

Aside from its entertainment value, the opera comments on U.S.-China relations, with Cantonese opera veteran Lung Koon-tin emphasizing Sino–U.S. friendship. Young audience members, such as 28-year-old Thomas Lo, found the modern twist engaging, saying the performance offered both fun and reflection on global politics.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025