The Fall of N C Ghosh Institute: Heritage Sacrificed for Progress

A historic building in Khagaul, once a vibrant recreational center under the East Indian Railway, has been partly demolished for a road project. Known as N C Ghosh Institute, the site held cultural significance but succumbed to modern infrastructure needs, sparking concerns over heritage preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:09 IST
The nearly century-old N C Ghosh Institute, a heritage landmark in Khagaul, Patna, has been partially demolished to make room for an elevated road. Originally established as a railway institute by the East Indian Railway, the building was a hub for social gatherings and theatrical plays.

The structure's demolition, which occurred shortly after the Indian Railway's Danapur Division's centenary celebrations, emphasizes the ongoing conflict between heritage conservation and infrastructural development. Residents lament the loss of this cultural icon, fearing further eradication of the town's historical architecture.

The site, situated near the Danapur Railway Station, will eventually be replaced by modern infrastructure connecting Danapur and Bihta. Local historians attempted to unearth archival evidence about the institute's origins, attributing its name to Rai Bahadur N C Ghosh of the 1930s. Despite limited documentation, the building's legacy endures in collective memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

