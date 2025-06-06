Left Menu

Dynamic Duos of Indian Cinema: Varun Grover & Swanand Kirkire Inspire with 'KISS'

Varun Grover and Swanand Kirkire, multifaceted talents in the Indian film industry, team up for the short film 'KISS'. Their collaboration reflects their shared passion for cinema. The film, a blend of drama and sci-fi, explores censorship and self-discovery. Both artists draw inspiration from a lifelong love of cinema.

Updated: 06-06-2025 14:18 IST
Varun Grover and Swanand Kirkire, celebrated figures in Indian cinema, are once again joining forces with the short film 'KISS'. Grover, a lyricist, director, and stand-up comedian, and Kirkire, a noted actor and screenwriter, have a history of successful collaborations in the industry.

'KISS' is a daring narrative that blends sci-fi and drama to explore the complexities of censorship. The film's premise centers around a filmmaker's dispute with the censor board over a scene in his latest work. This collaboration not only highlights their creative synergy but also their shared love for cinema.

Both Grover and Kirkire have roots deeply embedded in the world of films. Their friendship, enriched by a mutual admiration for each other's talents, is fueled by their early and profound appreciation for the cinematic arts. Grover cites his childhood experiences with films as inspirational, while Kirkire recalls formative moments watching movies in Indore.

