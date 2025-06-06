Tragedy Strikes: Actor Shine Tom Chacko's Father Dies in Road Accident
Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father, C P Chacko, died in a road accident near Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu. The incident involved a collision with a lorry on the highway to Bengaluru. The actor suffered a fractured arm while other family members sustained minor injuries.
Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko faced a personal tragedy on Friday morning when his father, C P Chacko, was killed in a road accident near Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. The accident took place as the family traveled to Bengaluru.
A senior police officer in Dharmapuri reported that the actor suffered a fractured arm, while his mother, brother, and the car's driver sustained minor injuries. The collision occurred on the national highway from Salem to Bengaluru when their vehicle attempted to overtake a lorry that unexpectedly changed lanes.
The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the car's front badly damaged and resulting in the immediate death of C P Chacko. Television visuals showed Shine Tom Chacko receiving medical treatment at a government hospital in Dharmapuri, with his left arm in a sling. Recently, Chacko made headlines due to legal trouble involving alleged drug use.
