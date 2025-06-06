Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Actor Shine Tom Chacko's Father Dies in Road Accident

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father, C P Chacko, died in a road accident near Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu. The incident involved a collision with a lorry on the highway to Bengaluru. The actor suffered a fractured arm while other family members sustained minor injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Actor Shine Tom Chacko's Father Dies in Road Accident
Shine Tom Chacko
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko faced a personal tragedy on Friday morning when his father, C P Chacko, was killed in a road accident near Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. The accident took place as the family traveled to Bengaluru.

A senior police officer in Dharmapuri reported that the actor suffered a fractured arm, while his mother, brother, and the car's driver sustained minor injuries. The collision occurred on the national highway from Salem to Bengaluru when their vehicle attempted to overtake a lorry that unexpectedly changed lanes.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the car's front badly damaged and resulting in the immediate death of C P Chacko. Television visuals showed Shine Tom Chacko receiving medical treatment at a government hospital in Dharmapuri, with his left arm in a sling. Recently, Chacko made headlines due to legal trouble involving alleged drug use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025