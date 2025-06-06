Shwa: Transforming EV Charge Stations into Cultural Landmarks

In a remarkable convergence of sustainability and art, CHARGE ZONE®, India's prominent electric vehicle charging network, has launched 'Shwa', a pioneering public art initiative. This endeavor, revealed on World Environment Day, turns EV charging stations into dynamic cultural landmarks, blending creativity with climate consciousness.

'Shwa' collaborates with celebrated and emerging Indian artists to transform mundane charging spaces into expansive open-air galleries, featuring murals that weave local stories, regional aesthetics, and optimistic climate narratives. Kartikey Hariyani, CHARGE ZONE®'s Founder & CEO, emphasized that these installations intend to serve not only as infrastructure but also as platforms for engaging stories that resonate with travelers.

The initiative begins with impressive murals stationed in Karjan, Gujarat, and Suryapet, Telangana. As the project scales, CHARGE ZONE® envisions hundreds of such installations across India over the coming years, creating a 'living archive'. Through a dedicated microsite, these artworks invite travelers to explore themes of climate resilience and local heritage, fostering an emotional and conscious journey toward sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)