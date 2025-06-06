Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Takes Center Stage at Bangkok's PATA Travel Mart

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to spotlight its tourism prowess at the upcoming Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart in Bangkok. Set between August 26 and 28, the event aims to project the state as a destination ripe for international tourism and investment. The UP Tourism Department will highlight its rich cultural, spiritual, and historical assets via an engaging 36-square-meter stall.

The showcase will feature iconic sites like Sarnath and Varanasi and enable visitors to interact digitally through LED walls and Augmented Reality panels. These features promise an immersive experience of the state's scenic spots and enhance its profile on the global stage.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh will organize a targeted promotional campaign in Bangkok, which includes a roadshow expected to attract over 100 stakeholders from the travel industry and media. Tourism ads will air during peak hours, and key locations across Bangkok will display promotional content, all designed to broaden Uttar Pradesh's international reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)