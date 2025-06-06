Ordinary Lives, Extraordinary Heights: The RSS Journey
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), emphasized the profound impact of RSS workers' simple yet significant contributions to society during the launch of two books in Nagpur. He praised their ability to reach extraordinary heights without seeking recognition, highlighting their role in societal upliftment.
- Country:
- India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat lauded the organization's workers for their remarkable contributions to society during a book launch event in Nagpur. He stated that while these workers lead simple lives, their actions elevate them to extraordinary heights.
Addressing the audience at the release of 'Sangh - Jeevan Part 1 and 2,' Bhagwat highlighted the selfless dedication of RSS volunteers, emphasizing their commitment to societal upliftment without seeking accolades.
He also spoke about the books, authored by Ramchandra Devatare, which capture first-hand experiences in an accessible manner, reflecting the spirit and dedication of the RSS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian ‘chai’ at special event hosted by India at UN to mark International Tea Day
Azentio Software Revolutionizes Financial Crime Prevention with Next-Gen Amlock
Eleventh-Hour Changes: GOP Tax Cut and Immigration Bill Shifts
Opposition Leader Questions Political Event at Kerala Raj Bhavan
A Global Week in Diplomacy and Major Events