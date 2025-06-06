Ordinary Lives, Extraordinary Heights: The RSS Journey

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat lauded the organization's workers for their remarkable contributions to society during a book launch event in Nagpur. He stated that while these workers lead simple lives, their actions elevate them to extraordinary heights.

Addressing the audience at the release of 'Sangh - Jeevan Part 1 and 2,' Bhagwat highlighted the selfless dedication of RSS volunteers, emphasizing their commitment to societal upliftment without seeking accolades.

He also spoke about the books, authored by Ramchandra Devatare, which capture first-hand experiences in an accessible manner, reflecting the spirit and dedication of the RSS.

(With inputs from agencies.)