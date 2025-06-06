Chenab Bridge: Conquering Himalayan Challenges
The Chenab Bridge, spanning the majestic Himalayan terrain, stands as a testament to Indian engineering prowess. Built by Afcons Infrastructure, the bridge faced logistical challenges, such as access and construction in difficult terrains. It symbolizes India's resolve, linking Kashmir to Kanyakumari with cutting-edge technologies and innovative methods.
The Chenab Bridge, an engineering marvel, faced numerous challenges during its construction due to its location amidst the steep slopes of the Himalayas. Initially, the team relied on mules and horses for access, later developing temporary roads before constructing permanent access.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge, which connects Kashmir to Kanyakumari, using Vande Bharat trains. It's a feat that represents India's engineering commitment, with Afcons Infrastructure deploying advanced machinery and techniques to overcome obstacles.
The bridge's construction set multiple records, including its height surpassing the Eiffel Tower, and the use of the world's tallest crossbar cable cranes. It stands as a symbol of ingenuity and determination, inspiring future generations of engineers.
