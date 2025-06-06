Left Menu

Chenab Bridge: Conquering Himalayan Challenges

The Chenab Bridge, spanning the majestic Himalayan terrain, stands as a testament to Indian engineering prowess. Built by Afcons Infrastructure, the bridge faced logistical challenges, such as access and construction in difficult terrains. It symbolizes India's resolve, linking Kashmir to Kanyakumari with cutting-edge technologies and innovative methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:13 IST
Chenab Bridge: Conquering Himalayan Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chenab Bridge, an engineering marvel, faced numerous challenges during its construction due to its location amidst the steep slopes of the Himalayas. Initially, the team relied on mules and horses for access, later developing temporary roads before constructing permanent access.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge, which connects Kashmir to Kanyakumari, using Vande Bharat trains. It's a feat that represents India's engineering commitment, with Afcons Infrastructure deploying advanced machinery and techniques to overcome obstacles.

The bridge's construction set multiple records, including its height surpassing the Eiffel Tower, and the use of the world's tallest crossbar cable cranes. It stands as a symbol of ingenuity and determination, inspiring future generations of engineers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025