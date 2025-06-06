Akhil Akkineni's Star-Studded Wedding to Zainab Ravdjee
Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni married artist Zainab Ravdjee in a traditional ceremony. His father, superstar Nagarjuna, shared the joyous occasion with fans, expressing familial warmth and happiness as their son embarks on a new journey. Zainab has diverse roots, having lived in India, Dubai, and London.
Celebrated Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni has taken a significant step in his personal life as he married artist Zainab Ravdjee in a grand traditional ceremony. The event was held on Friday and marked a joyful occasion for the actor's family and friends.
Nagarjuna, the actor's father and a superstar in his own right, announced the momentous news on X. 'With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony at our home,' he wrote, underscoring the family's affection and the personal nature of the event.
Zainab Ravdjee, daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, has a rich background having lived in India, Dubai, and London, adding a blend of cultural experiences to the union. This matrimonial alliance was announced in November last year, marking the union of two prominent families.
