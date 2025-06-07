Royal Diplomacy: Princess Kako Strengthens Brazil-Japan Ties

Princess Kako of Japan has embarked on an 11-day tour of Brazil, marking a significant milestone in the countries' 130-year diplomatic relationship. Her visit commenced with the bestowment of Sao Paulo's highest honor, reflecting the historical ties and flourishing Japanese community in Brazil.

On Thursday, Princess Kako arrived in Sao Paulo and immediately engaged with the local Japanese diaspora. Her agenda included a notable dinner with Governor Tarcisio de Freitas, where she was adorned with the Order of the Ipiranga in a private ceremony.

As her tour progresses, Princess Kako is set to visit seven other cities, including Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia, where she's anticipated to meet with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Her visit underscores the enduring bond and cultural exchange between Japan and Brazil.

