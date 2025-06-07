Tragedy Strikes Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko: Father's Death and Actor's Injury

Tragedy struck the family of Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko as a car accident near Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, claimed the life of his father and left the actor and his mother injured. The incident occurred on the family's journey to Bengaluru.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi visited them in the hospital, confirming that Chacko sustained a fracture in his arm, requiring surgery. His mother, suffering a minor hip injury, remains unaware of her husband's passing. The actor plans to proceed with surgery following the funeral, which awaits his sisters' arrival in Kerala.

In related events, Chacko was recently embroiled in a controversy following allegations of inappropriate behavior influenced by drug use, leading to his arrest and release on bail. Local police are continuing their investigation.