Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko: Father's Death and Actor's Injury

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko and his mother were injured in a car accident that claimed his father's life. Union Minister Suresh Gopi visited them in a Tamil Nadu hospital. Chacko has a fracture requiring surgery post his father's funeral. SAT Police investigate the incident. Controversy surrounds actor's past drug-related arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 07-06-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 13:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko: Father's Death and Actor's Injury
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck the family of Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko as a car accident near Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, claimed the life of his father and left the actor and his mother injured. The incident occurred on the family's journey to Bengaluru.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi visited them in the hospital, confirming that Chacko sustained a fracture in his arm, requiring surgery. His mother, suffering a minor hip injury, remains unaware of her husband's passing. The actor plans to proceed with surgery following the funeral, which awaits his sisters' arrival in Kerala.

In related events, Chacko was recently embroiled in a controversy following allegations of inappropriate behavior influenced by drug use, leading to his arrest and release on bail. Local police are continuing their investigation.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025