Pakistan's Terror Sanctuary: A Threat to Peace and Islam

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, has sharply criticized Pakistan for harboring terrorists, claiming it is detrimental to Islam itself.

During an Eid ul-Azha celebration, Naqvi asserted that Pakistan supports terrorism as a national asset, which he argues wounds humanity and Islamic principles.

Naqvi also highlighted India's cultural unity, noting the country's collective celebration of various festivals as evidence of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,' reflecting the Modi government's cultural initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)