Left Menu

Pakistan's Terror Sanctuary: A Threat to Peace and Islam

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticized Pakistan for supporting terrorists, stating it harms Islam. Speaking on Eid ul-Azha, he accused Pakistan of making terrorism a national asset. Naqvi emphasized India's unity in celebrating all festivals, highlighting the government's focus on cultural harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:52 IST
Pakistan's Terror Sanctuary: A Threat to Peace and Islam
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
  • Country:
  • India

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, has sharply criticized Pakistan for harboring terrorists, claiming it is detrimental to Islam itself.

During an Eid ul-Azha celebration, Naqvi asserted that Pakistan supports terrorism as a national asset, which he argues wounds humanity and Islamic principles.

Naqvi also highlighted India's cultural unity, noting the country's collective celebration of various festivals as evidence of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,' reflecting the Modi government's cultural initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025