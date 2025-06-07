Monkey Menace in Mathura: Jewel Thief Retrieved by Police

In the bustling religious tourism hub of Mathura-Vrindavan, visitors experience a rather unexpected challenge: mischievous monkeys. The wildlife, known for pilfering spectacles and edibles, recently upped the ante by snatching valuables.

Diamond merchant Abhishek Agarwal was dismayed when a monkey absconded with his handbag containing jewellery valued at Rs 20 lakh during his temple visit. The incident unfolded as the family was departing the Thakur Banke Bihari temple, exhilarated from prayers.

What followed was a tense eight-hour pursuit led by the local police, culminating in the safe recovery of the precious items. This bizarre episode underscores ongoing efforts by authorities to mitigate such simian escapades, intending to secure the safety of pilgrims and tourists alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)