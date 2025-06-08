Boulder Stands United: Jewish Festival Celebrates Resilience Amid Tragedy

The Boulder Jewish Festival is set to take a new direction this year following last weekend's attack on demonstrators advocating for the release of Israeli hostages. The festival, kicking off Sunday, will emphasize community healing through cultural celebrations.

In response to the attack, local and federal authorities have intensified security at the event, deploying drones, SWAT teams, and plainclothes officers to ensure attendees' safety. The attack involved a firebombing incident against the Run for Their Lives group, which seeks to raise awareness of individuals held hostage in Gaza.

The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and hate crimes, stemming from the incident. Meanwhile, the festival will prioritize showcasing the resilience and unity of the Jewish and broader community against rising antisemitic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)