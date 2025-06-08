Hollywood Stars Unite for 'The Pirate King': A Story of Redemption and Valor

Rob Riggle and Jordana Brewster headline the upcoming film 'The Pirate King', poised to explore deep themes of redemption and veteran struggles. Inspired by the true exploits of pirate Captain Todd Willis, the film weaves a compelling narrative of a Marine veteran's battle with PTSD and addiction.

A screenplay by Josh Plasse delves into the veteran experience, presenting a rare glimpse into military life. Riggle, himself a former Marine, emphasizes the importance of sharing veterans' stories through cinema. 'I have seen the hope and struggle many veterans experience,' he affirms, expressing pride in the project.

Brewster adds that being part of 'The Pirate King' is a privilege, highlighting the film's humor and heart. Plasse elaborates on the film as a tribute to Virginia Beach's tight-knit community, portraying the challenges of veteran assimilation.