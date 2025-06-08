Assam Gears Up for Ambubachi Mela: Welcoming Devotees to Kamakhya

The Assam government is gearing up to host thousands of devotees at the Kamakhya temple for the Ambubachi Mela from June 22-24, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The temple will close its doors during this period to mark the annual menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya.

In a post on X, Sarma highlighted the significance of the Ambubachi Mahayog in 2025, expected to attract throngs of devotees to the sacred Nilachal Hills from June 22-26. The state is coordinating across 24 departments to ensure a smooth experience for all attendees.

To accommodate around 20,000 devotees, the government is establishing camps, along with separate facilities for police and medical personnel. Additionally, ferries on the Brahmaputra river will be in service to facilitate transportation. During the festival, movements of VIPs will be restricted, and visitor entry will be prohibited from 8:30 pm on June 23.