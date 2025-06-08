Left Menu

Cricket Meets Politics: Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's Grand Engagement

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj celebrated their engagement at a lavish event attended by prominent political figures and celebrities. The celebration highlighted the intersection of sports and politics, with family and close friends witnessing the union of these two noteworthy personalities.

Updated: 08-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:28 IST
Indian cricket sensation Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj announced their engagement in a grand ceremony in the capital city, attracting top political figures and celebrities.

The event saw the presence of notable personalities, including Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, and cricketer Bhuvnesh Kumar. Celebrations started the previous night, featuring a vegetarian menu.

Rinku Singh, famed for his performance in IPL 2023, and Priya Saroj, a rising political star, represent a blend of sports and political dynamism, marking a notable alliance between two influential individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

