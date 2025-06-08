Condemnation of Derogatory Remarks Against Amaravati Women Sparks Outcry

In a strong condemnation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan addressed derogatory remarks allegedly made by journalists against women in Amaravati. These remarks have incited protests and vocal opposition from community leaders who emphasize the local cultural reverence for women.

Naidu highlighted the insidious persistence of misogynistic narratives despite societal rejection. He expressed disappointment at the silence of opposition leaders like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and stressed the need for accountability and apologies from those responsible.

Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan, referencing Amaravati's historical connection with Buddhism, called the remarks an insult to the region's dignified legacy and its women. Both leaders assured that the government is committed to upholding the dignity and respect of women, promising strict action against such transgressions.

