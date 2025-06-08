Disneyland Bids Farewell to 'Monsters, Inc.' Ride, Paves Way for New Adventures

Disneyland is preparing to close one of its most cherished attractions, the 'Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!' ride, by early 2026, according to Deadline. This decision comes as the Anaheim-based park reveals plans for new attractions.

Opened in December 2005, the ride, inspired by the 2001 Pixar film, has delighted fans with its immersive experience in Monstropolis. Disneyland will embark on the construction of a new Coco-themed attraction in the fall, set to enhance the area around Paradise Gardens Park and Pixar Pier.

Plans also include developing an Avatar experience in Disney California Adventure's Hollywood Backlot area and introducing more attractions in the Avengers Campus. The expansion project encompasses a large new parking structure and a transportation hub aimed at easing traffic with improved shuttle and rideshare services.