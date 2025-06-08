Sarah Joseph Honored with 2024 Mathrubhumi Literary Award

Celebrated writer Sarah Joseph has been awarded the 2024 Mathrubhumi Literary Award. The accolade was presented by Jnanpith awardee Pratibha Ray at a ceremony highlighting Joseph's contributions to Malayalam literature.

The award, consisting of a Rs 3 lakh cash prize, a citation, and a sculpture by M V Devan, applauds her fearless expression in a climate where freedom of speech faces challenges. Ray emphasized Joseph's role as a powerful literary voice for the silenced.

With an impressive body of work starting at the age of 52, Joseph's writing intricately weaves activism with literature. Her novel 'Aalahayude Penmakkal' has garnered widespread acclaim, earning her numerous accolades. The unanimous decision by a distinguished jury underscores Joseph's profound impact on cultural and literary spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)