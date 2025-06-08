Left Menu

Sarah Joseph Honored with 2024 Mathrubhumi Literary Award

Sarah Joseph, a prominent writer, received the 2024 Mathrubhumi Literary Award, presented by Pratibha Ray. The award includes a cash prize, citation, and a sculpture. Joseph is celebrated for her literary contributions and activism. She is regarded as a cultural asset to Kerala's rich literary heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 08-06-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 23:57 IST
  • India

Celebrated writer Sarah Joseph has been awarded the 2024 Mathrubhumi Literary Award. The accolade was presented by Jnanpith awardee Pratibha Ray at a ceremony highlighting Joseph's contributions to Malayalam literature.

The award, consisting of a Rs 3 lakh cash prize, a citation, and a sculpture by M V Devan, applauds her fearless expression in a climate where freedom of speech faces challenges. Ray emphasized Joseph's role as a powerful literary voice for the silenced.

With an impressive body of work starting at the age of 52, Joseph's writing intricately weaves activism with literature. Her novel 'Aalahayude Penmakkal' has garnered widespread acclaim, earning her numerous accolades. The unanimous decision by a distinguished jury underscores Joseph's profound impact on cultural and literary spheres.

