Uttar Pradesh's 'Bodhi Yatra': A Cultural Renaissance in Buddhist Heritage

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, organized a six-day 'Bodhi Yatra' to spotlight the state's Buddhist heritage. This initiative attracted 50 delegates from five ASEAN countries, aiming to boost tourism and global recognition. Key destinations included Shravasti, Kapilvastu, and Sarnath among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 08:53 IST
In an ambitious move to highlight Uttar Pradesh's rich Buddhist lineage, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government orchestrated a six-day cultural exposition, the 'Bodhi Yatra'. The event attracted 50 participants from five ASEAN countries eager to explore the state's storied Buddhist sites.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, collaborating with the Union Ministry of External Affairs, spearheaded the 'Bodhi Yatra' under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework. Held from June 2 to 7, this initiative spotlighted significant Buddhist locations across the state, with participants including Buddhist monks, travel agents, and social media influencers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh underscored the state's commitment to enhancing its global presence. The tour highlighted major Buddhist pilgrimage sites like Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Kushinagar, and Sarnath. Efforts are underway to improve infrastructure and visitor facilities while maintaining the sacred sites' cultural significance.

