Breaking Barriers: AIFF's First D Certificate Course for Deaf Coaches Concludes

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) marked a milestone by concluding its inaugural D Certificate coaching course for deaf candidates at the Reliance Foundation Young Champs facilities in Navi Mumbai.

Conducted over six days under the Western India Football Association (WIFA), the program engaged 23 coaches affiliated with the NGO Slum Soccer. AIFF's lead coach educator Shailesh Karkera, along with two Indian Sign Language interpreters, facilitated the sessions, ensuring full participation and accessibility for all involved.

This initiative is part of the AIFF's broader Coach Education Programme, introduced in 2012, which currently supports around 16,000 registered coaches. The course emphasizes both practical and theoretical learning, focusing on children's football, technical skills, and safeguarding practices.

