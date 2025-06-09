Breaking Barriers: AIFF's First D Certificate Course for Deaf Coaches Concludes
The AIFF completed its first D Certificate coaching course specifically for deaf candidates. The six-day program in Navi Mumbai involved 23 coaches from Slum Soccer. Led by coach educator Shailesh Karkera, the course ensured accessibility through sign language interpreters, focusing on practical and theoretical coaching aspects.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) marked a milestone by concluding its inaugural D Certificate coaching course for deaf candidates at the Reliance Foundation Young Champs facilities in Navi Mumbai.
Conducted over six days under the Western India Football Association (WIFA), the program engaged 23 coaches affiliated with the NGO Slum Soccer. AIFF's lead coach educator Shailesh Karkera, along with two Indian Sign Language interpreters, facilitated the sessions, ensuring full participation and accessibility for all involved.
This initiative is part of the AIFF's broader Coach Education Programme, introduced in 2012, which currently supports around 16,000 registered coaches. The course emphasizes both practical and theoretical learning, focusing on children's football, technical skills, and safeguarding practices.
