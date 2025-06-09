Honoring Birsa Munda: Jharkhand Leaders Pay Tribute and Address Tribal Rights

Jharkhand remembered tribal icon Birsa Munda on his death anniversary, with Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren leading tributes. Munda, an influential figure born in 1875, was revered for his role in the freedom struggle and leading a tribal uprising against the British, passing away in 1900.

Chief Minister Soren, who paid respect by garlanding Munda's statue, emphasized the ongoing relevance of Munda's ideals for tribal identity and justice. The commemoration also saw former Chief Minister Champai Soren underscore the need for continued advocacy to safeguard tribal rights.

Coinciding with the tributes, a newly inaugurated Rs 357-crore flyover in Ranchi stirred protests among tribal groups concerned over heritage conservation at Siramtoli. Despite being named after a prominent tribal leader, Kartik Oraon, the flyover has heightened attention on tribal concerns in the state.