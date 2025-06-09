Left Menu

Honoring Birsa Munda: Jharkhand Leaders Pay Tribute and Address Tribal Rights

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren honored Birsa Munda on his death anniversary, recognizing his sacrifice for India's freedom. Munda's tribal uprising against British rule inspires continued advocacy for tribal rights. A controversial flyover in Ranchi highlights ongoing tribal concerns over heritage preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:26 IST
Honoring Birsa Munda: Jharkhand Leaders Pay Tribute and Address Tribal Rights
Birsa Munda
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand remembered tribal icon Birsa Munda on his death anniversary, with Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren leading tributes. Munda, an influential figure born in 1875, was revered for his role in the freedom struggle and leading a tribal uprising against the British, passing away in 1900.

Chief Minister Soren, who paid respect by garlanding Munda's statue, emphasized the ongoing relevance of Munda's ideals for tribal identity and justice. The commemoration also saw former Chief Minister Champai Soren underscore the need for continued advocacy to safeguard tribal rights.

Coinciding with the tributes, a newly inaugurated Rs 357-crore flyover in Ranchi stirred protests among tribal groups concerned over heritage conservation at Siramtoli. Despite being named after a prominent tribal leader, Kartik Oraon, the flyover has heightened attention on tribal concerns in the state.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025