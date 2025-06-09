Left Menu

Cyclone Man of India Receives Prestigious UN Sasakawa Award

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, known as the 'Cyclone Man of India,' received the United Nations Sasakawa Award 2025 for his significant contributions to disaster risk reduction, particularly in cyclone forecasting. Politicians across Odisha celebrated Mohapatra's achievement, noting its impact on saving lives and enhancing disaster preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:00 IST
Mrutyunjay Mohapatra
  • Country:
  • India

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, hailed as the 'Cyclone Man of India,' was honored with the United Nations Sasakawa Award 2025 for his exemplary work in disaster risk reduction. Odisha leaders lauded the IMD Director General for his contributions to cyclone forecasting, crediting him with saving countless lives through improved warning systems.

The award, presented at the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction session in Geneva, acknowledges Mohapatra's pioneering efforts in mitigating cyclone-related fatalities across the Indian Ocean region. His leadership in the India Meteorological Department has significantly advanced disaster preparedness, offering enhanced protection to vulnerable communities.

In addition to the Sasakawa honor, Mohapatra received the American Meteorological Society's Outstanding Service Award 2025 for his transformative work in tropical cyclone prediction. His Odia roots and international recognition underscore a source of pride for both the state and the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

