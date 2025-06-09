Puri's Rath Yatra: A Blend of Devotion and Preparedness

In Puri, the stage is almost set for the grand annual Rath Yatra, as approximately 80 percent of the preparations have been completed, according to Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan. Scheduled for June 27, the event draws lakhs of devotees to the city each year.

During a coordination meeting led by Harichandan, significant logistical details were ironed out to ensure a successful chariot festival. Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling highlighted medical preparations, including the deployment of 300 doctors and the establishment of temporary healthcare facilities.

Attendees discussed key aspects such as accommodation, security measures, traffic management, sanitation, and power supply. With dedicated efforts from all levels of government, the Rath Yatra is expected to proceed smoothly, with Harichandan assuring ongoing cooperation and precautionary measures amid Covid-19 concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)