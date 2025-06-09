Left Menu

Karnataka Temples Go Green: Plastic-Free Initiative from August 15

Karnataka's Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced a plastic ban in temples under the Hindu Religious Institutions & Charitable Endowments Department starting August 15. This initiative aims to make temples plastic-free, allowing shopkeepers time to adjust. Alternative materials, like starch-based products from the Indian Institute of Science, will replace plastic.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, Karnataka's Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy declared that all temples governed by the Hindu Religious Institutions & Charitable Endowments Department will be plastic-free starting August 15.

The Minister explained that directives have been issued to ensure the success of this initiative. "From August 15, plastic should not find its place in temples," Reddy stated, emphasizing the importance of the policy. Executive officers have been notified accordingly.

Reddy outlined the rationale behind the timeline, acknowledging the need to allow shopkeepers sufficient time to phase out their plastic stock. He further revealed that the Indian Institute of Science has developed a starch-based alternative to plastic, which is expected to become available soon.

