Bombay HC Eases PoP Ganpati Idol Manufacturing Ban Ahead of Festival

The Bombay High Court has recently revised a previous ruling, thus allowing the manufacturing of Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganpati idols, albeit with the condition that they cannot be immersed in natural water bodies without permission from the court. This decision comes as a significant relief to thousands of artisans across Maharashtra who rely on the Ganpati festival for their livelihood.

Originally, a complete ban on the production and sale of PoP Ganpati idols had been imposed in January 2025 due to environmental concerns raised by green activists. However, the new order modifies this ban, with the court instructing the state government to formulate a policy regarding the immersion of such idols, taking into consideration the latest advisory recommendations by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The court's directive includes developing guidelines tailored by the state government while keeping in mind the advisory nature of the CPCB's suggestions. According to the ruling bench, idols made from PoP should not be immersed in natural water bodies without explicit court approval. The next hearing is scheduled for June 30, during which further discussions on the matter are expected.