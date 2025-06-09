Left Menu

Princess Diana’s Iconic Fashion: Largest Auction Collection Goes Under the Hammer

A vast collection of items belonging to the late Princess Diana, including dresses, shoes, and handbags, is set for auction. The event, managed by Julien's Auctions, will take place on June 26 at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. Proceeds will benefit Muscular Dystrophy UK.

A major auction of items belonging to the late Princess Diana is set to take place later this month, marking the largest collection of her fashion to date. Julien's Auctions is hosting the event, dubbed 'Princess Diana's Style & A Royal Collection,' both online and at The Peninsula Beverly Hills on June 26.

Martin Nolan, executive director and co-founder of Julien's Auctions, highlighted the significance of the event, which features over 100 items from Diana's life and career. This includes a 1988 silk floral 'caring dress,' worn on hospital visits, estimated at up to $300,000, and a 1986 evening gown by Catherine Walker.

The auction will also feature contributions from other British royals, including a dress previously sold for $1.14 million. Proceeds will aid Muscular Dystrophy UK, and the pre-sale exhibition is ongoing in Newbridge, Ireland, till June 17.

