Mohan Bhagwat's Call for Swadeshi: A Drive for National Development

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urges Indians, especially students and businessmen, to embrace 'Swadeshi' products to boost national development. He emphasizes patriotism in daily life as a key factor for individual and national progress. Bhagwat also stresses the importance of societal roles in national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 09-06-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:22 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, addressing a gathering on Monday, urged students, businessmen, and the public to embrace 'Swadeshi' products, underscoring their importance for India's development. He encouraged the use of locally made products as a step toward economic self-reliance and national progress.

Bhagwat highlighted the need for a patriotism-driven mindset to propel both personal growth and national advancement. He urged individuals to incorporate this sentiment into their daily lives and extend it to families and communities, keeping domestic earnings within the country to fuel its development.

During his visit, Bhagwat emphasized the role of society alongside the army and government in safeguarding national security. His call to action was accompanied by meetings with RSS officials in Kanpur before departing for Patna, as reported by RSS Prant Prachar Pramukh Dr. Anupam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

