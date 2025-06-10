Honoring the Brave: Conference Hall Named After Martyr Raj Kumar Thapa
The district administration of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir has honored the late Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa, who was killed during shelling, by naming a conference hall after him. A memorial event was held with family members and officials paying tribute to his service and sacrifice.
Country:
India
In a moving tribute to heroism, the district administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri has named a conference hall after martyr ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa. Thapa lost his life on May 10 when an artillery shell struck his residence.
A memorial function was organized in his honor, attended by his family, district development council chairperson Advocate Naseem Liaqat, senior officers, and other officials. The event underscored Thapa's sacrifice amid his duty during shelling.
Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma and DDC Chairperson Naseem Liaqat expressed their heartfelt sorrow, sharing memories of Thapa's dedication. The family expressed gratitude to the administration for its lasting tribute, highlighted by the planting of a commemorative tree near his residence.
