Harmonies in Cinema: NYIFF’s 25th Anniversary Musical Marvel

The New York Indian Film Festival celebrates its 25th edition with a musical collaboration featuring Sarod artists Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash for its promotional trailer. The festival will include feature-length films and short narratives, host masterclasses, and feature the works of notable filmmakers and artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-06-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 08:08 IST
The New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) is marking a significant milestone with a special musical collaboration for its 25th anniversary edition. Sarod artists Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have composed an original score for the festival's promotional trailer, adding an evocative sonic layer to the celebration.

The prestigious NYIFF is the longest-running U.S. film festival dedicated to Indian independent cinema. From June 20 to 22, it will showcase 'bold new voices, storied auteurs, and urgent narratives' from across the Indian subcontinent and the global diaspora. This year's edition will spotlight a diverse lineup of feature-length films and documentaries.

In addition to screenings, NYIFF 2025 will host masterclass conversations with film industry pioneers. Notable filmmakers such as Smriti Mundhra and Anurag Kashyap are set to divulge insights on current trends in cinema. The festival is also set to honor the legacy of legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

