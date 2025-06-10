Pep Guardiola: Honorary Degree Celebrates Football Legacy

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been awarded an honorary degree by the University of Manchester. This honor recognizes his significant contributions both to football and to the community since his arrival at the club in 2016.

Guardiola received the honorary doctorate from the university's chancellor in a ceremony that celebrated his monumental successes with City, including six Premier League titles, a Champions League triumph, and contributions to the community through the Guardiola Sala Foundation.

Expressing gratitude, Guardiola remarked on how Manchester has become home to him and his family over the past nine years. University president Professor Duncan Ivison lauded Guardiola as an 'innovator and a winner,' emphasizing his influence in making Manchester a global success story.

