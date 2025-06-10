Controversy Over Historical Narratives in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath voiced objections to the glorification of Salar Masood, regarded as a foreign invader. He asserted that historical justice must honor national heroes like Maharaja Suheldev, who defeated Masood in 1033 AD at Chittora Lake.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Maharaja Suheldev's efforts have not been adequately recognized in history, but assured that the current government would correct such oversight. He emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to honor national icons.

The Bahraich district administration recently restricted the annual 'Jeth Mela' at Masood's shrine citing prevailing public anger and recent regional violence. This decision has occurred in the context of wider debates over historical interpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)