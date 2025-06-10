Left Menu

Controversy Over Historical Narratives in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath opposed the veneration of Salar Masood, a historical figure defeated by Maharaja Suheldev. Adityanath emphasized honoring national heroes, noting injustice in historical records. The Bahraich administration restricted the annual Jeth Mela at Salar Masood's dargah amid recent tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:38 IST
Controversy Over Historical Narratives in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath voiced objections to the glorification of Salar Masood, regarded as a foreign invader. He asserted that historical justice must honor national heroes like Maharaja Suheldev, who defeated Masood in 1033 AD at Chittora Lake.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Maharaja Suheldev's efforts have not been adequately recognized in history, but assured that the current government would correct such oversight. He emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to honor national icons.

The Bahraich district administration recently restricted the annual 'Jeth Mela' at Masood's shrine citing prevailing public anger and recent regional violence. This decision has occurred in the context of wider debates over historical interpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025