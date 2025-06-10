Kashmir Calls for Unity in Securing Amarnath Yatra

Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), called on Kashmiris to ensure the security of the annual Amarnath Yatra. She made her remarks during a meeting with stakeholders in Pahalgam, emphasizing the vital role of locals in safeguarding pilgrims.

Mufti noted that beyond police and security forces, the responsibility lies with the people to assure the safety of the Yatris. She urged residents along the route and the broader Pahalgam community to maintain their tradition of welcoming pilgrims.

Highlighting economic challenges post-attack, Mufti appealed to officials to support tourism revitalization. She cautioned against the harassment of common people and urged the government to foster goodwill among the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)