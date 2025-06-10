Left Menu

Kashmir Calls for Unity in Securing Amarnath Yatra

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged the people of Kashmir to take responsibility for the security of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. She emphasized the role of local stakeholders in ensuring a safe pilgrimage and appealed to the government to support tourism and not harass locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:46 IST
Kashmir Calls for Unity in Securing Amarnath Yatra
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), called on Kashmiris to ensure the security of the annual Amarnath Yatra. She made her remarks during a meeting with stakeholders in Pahalgam, emphasizing the vital role of locals in safeguarding pilgrims.

Mufti noted that beyond police and security forces, the responsibility lies with the people to assure the safety of the Yatris. She urged residents along the route and the broader Pahalgam community to maintain their tradition of welcoming pilgrims.

Highlighting economic challenges post-attack, Mufti appealed to officials to support tourism revitalization. She cautioned against the harassment of common people and urged the government to foster goodwill among the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025