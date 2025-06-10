Left Menu

The Corridor Conundrum: Balancing Tradition and Progress in Vrindavan

The Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation approved a contentious proposal to construct a corridor around the Thakur Banke Bihari temple, sparking protests. The plan aims to manage growing crowds but faces opposition due to potential impacts on Vrindavan's cultural fabric. Stakeholders demand reassurance on preservation and rehabilitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation has passed a contentious proposal to build a corridor around the historic Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, aligned with the state's developmental vision. This decision, taken amid heated opposition, aims to accommodate increasing numbers of devotees each year.

Chaired by Mayor Vinod Agarwal, the municipal meeting saw support from the BJP and allied corporators but faced criticism from opposition parties like Congress. Critics, including Congress corporator Ghanshyam Chaudhary, argue the corridor threatens Vrindavan's ancient alleys and cultural essence.

In response to these concerns, Mayor Agarwal guaranteed proper rehabilitation for affected residents and ensured the project aligns with community needs. However, temple priests continue to resist, gaining solidarity from other local religious figures who stress the importance of preserving Vrindavan's identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

