Left Menu

Influencer Jyoti Malhotra Seeks Bail Amid Espionage Accusations

Jyoti Malhotra, a social media influencer, has requested bail following her arrest on espionage charges. She appeared via video conferencing before the court, which extended her judicial custody. There are allegations of her involvement with Pakistani intelligence, but no defense-related information has been found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:13 IST
Influencer Jyoti Malhotra Seeks Bail Amid Espionage Accusations
Jyoti Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

Jyoti Malhotra, a notable social media influencer, has made a plea for regular bail after her arrest on allegations of espionage. Her lawyer, Kumar Mukesh, filed the plea before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Sunil Kumar, with the court requiring a police response by June 11.

Malhotra, accused of connections with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives, appeared before the court through video conferencing. The Hisar Police detained her on May 16, and the court initially remanded her to police custody. Her judicial custody, extended multiple times, now awaits a hearing on June 23.

While police assert Malhotra's interactions with Pakistani staffer Ehsan-ur-Rahim, they have yet to find evidence of her accessing confidential military information. The case highlights concerns over potential espionage networks and their implications on national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025