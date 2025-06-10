Influencer Jyoti Malhotra Seeks Bail Amid Espionage Accusations

Jyoti Malhotra, a notable social media influencer, has made a plea for regular bail after her arrest on allegations of espionage. Her lawyer, Kumar Mukesh, filed the plea before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Sunil Kumar, with the court requiring a police response by June 11.

Malhotra, accused of connections with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives, appeared before the court through video conferencing. The Hisar Police detained her on May 16, and the court initially remanded her to police custody. Her judicial custody, extended multiple times, now awaits a hearing on June 23.

While police assert Malhotra's interactions with Pakistani staffer Ehsan-ur-Rahim, they have yet to find evidence of her accessing confidential military information. The case highlights concerns over potential espionage networks and their implications on national security.

