From Dentistry to Golf: Matt Vogt's Inspiring U.S. Open Journey

Matt Vogt, a successful dentist, and a passionate golfer, is set to fulfill a cherished dream at the U.S. Open this week. Vogt and his family traveled from Indiana to his hometown, Cranberry, for the national championship held at Oakmont—a course that feels like home.

His journey includes swapping his ambitions in college golf for dentistry, establishing a thriving practice, and raising a family. Vogt resumed serious golfing in 2018 and has progressed from local circuits to the U.S. Open qualifiers, marking a remarkable evolution from aspiring golfer to dental entrepreneur.

Vogt's motivation is further fueled by the recent loss of his father, instigating reflection on priorities and gratitude. His participation at Oakmont, deeply personal and evocative, pays tribute to his late father while embracing the opportunity to compete at the highest level amidst significant life changes.