Left Menu

Kerala's Unchecked Ticket Prices: A Call for Regulation

A PIL has been filed urging the Kerala High Court to address unchecked movie ticket pricing by multiplex operators. The petitioner highlights the absence of regulatory measures in Kerala, contrasting it with other states like Andhra Pradesh, which have set caps on ticket prices to ensure affordability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:51 IST
Kerala's Unchecked Ticket Prices: A Call for Regulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has taken a crucial step by seeking the state government's position on a PIL addressing movie ticket pricing in the state. The plea, filed by Manu Nair G, claims that the multiplexes leverage an unregulated framework to engage in dynamic pricing, leading to arbitrary rates.

Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji instructed the state's lawyer to provide a response on the allegations at the next hearing, scheduled for July 1. The PIL argues that states such as Andhra Pradesh have legal caps on ticket prices, promoting affordability and fairness.

Nair underscored that the lack of similar regulations in Kerala constitutes discrimination against its residents, violating Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. The petition emphasizes that affordable entertainment is vital for the public welfare, especially for lower and middle-income families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025