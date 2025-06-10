Kerala's Unchecked Ticket Prices: A Call for Regulation

The Kerala High Court has taken a crucial step by seeking the state government's position on a PIL addressing movie ticket pricing in the state. The plea, filed by Manu Nair G, claims that the multiplexes leverage an unregulated framework to engage in dynamic pricing, leading to arbitrary rates.

Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji instructed the state's lawyer to provide a response on the allegations at the next hearing, scheduled for July 1. The PIL argues that states such as Andhra Pradesh have legal caps on ticket prices, promoting affordability and fairness.

Nair underscored that the lack of similar regulations in Kerala constitutes discrimination against its residents, violating Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. The petition emphasizes that affordable entertainment is vital for the public welfare, especially for lower and middle-income families.

