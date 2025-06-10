Delhi's Tourist Vision: Rekha Gupta's Development Agenda

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the transformation of historical sites into tourist attractions. Gupta emphasized using these sites to instil national pride and patriotism.

In the meeting, Gupta underscored efforts to enhance Delhi's cleanliness and greenery. Waste management improvements and a significant tree plantation initiative are notable government priorities.

The meeting also thanked the Prime Minister for his continued federal support, aiding in the completion of various developmental projects. Gupta stressed the importance of aligning with Modi's vision for Delhi's growth.