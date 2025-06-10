Delhi's Tourist Vision: Rekha Gupta's Development Agenda
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta met PM Modi to discuss developing historical sites into tourist hubs, focusing on national pride. Gupta plans cleanliness initiatives, technology-driven waste management, and green cover expansion. The meeting highlighted federal support for Delhi's advancement and renewed developmental direction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the transformation of historical sites into tourist attractions. Gupta emphasized using these sites to instil national pride and patriotism.
In the meeting, Gupta underscored efforts to enhance Delhi's cleanliness and greenery. Waste management improvements and a significant tree plantation initiative are notable government priorities.
The meeting also thanked the Prime Minister for his continued federal support, aiding in the completion of various developmental projects. Gupta stressed the importance of aligning with Modi's vision for Delhi's growth.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The contemporary revolution of product development processes stems from mechanical design software
Building Climate-Resilient Cities: India’s Urgent Urban Development Roadmap
Race for AfDB Presidency: Candidates' Visions to Revolutionize Africa's Development Finance
Nelson Hospital to Undergo Major Redevelopment with $1 Billion Boost
Prime Minister Modi's Gujarat Visit: A Booster for Development and Infrastructure